Sonos is slashing the prices of its soundbar and soundbar ahead of Father’s Day

Another holiday, another Sonos sale. Father’s Day is just over two weeks away, and in honor of the upcoming celebration of all things dad, Sonos Drop discounts on No From smart speakers and soundbar – promotions for both best buy And Goal It appears to coincide in the run-up to the June 18th holiday.

As far as what is on offer, you have a lot to choose from. Neither the Sonos Era 100 nor the Era 300 — Sonos’ latest pair of smart speakers — are discounted. out of the package, but you can save on a few other models on their own. This includes premium and portable options like sonos rom And Sonos move, which sell at Best Buy for $134.25 (about $45) and $299.25 (about $101), respectively. You can also choose the future directory Sonos Arc At Best Buy for $719.20 (about $181), which is easily the best price we’ve seen on an Atmos-ready soundbar this year.

Choosing a streaming device can be a lot like choosing a phone plan: It’s complicated. However, that doesn’t have to be the case, especially considering that the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) It matches its all-time low of $39.99 ($10 off) at best buy And Walmart.

Unlike most streaming devices, Google 4K Option takes a content-first approach with its software. It’s great at aggregating content across all your favorite streaming services — Netflix, Hulu, Max, you name it — and it supports HDR10 Plus, Dolby Vision casting, and Dolby Atmos, which means it checks many of the boxes you should consider when choosing. streaming device. The fact that it now comes with a reliable voice remote control only adds to the appeal. See also Super Mario Bros. movie trailer You race down Mario Kart's rainbow path

Few video game genres have thrived in the indie community quite like “Metroidvanias,” a genre built on the back of a now-popular NES title from 1986. Fortunately, if you’re unfamiliar Metroidstyle games, The must-play Hembles Metroidvanias game pack brings together some of the best and is available across Humble for a $15 pledge or more until June 21. Part of this pledge goes towards Girls from programminga non-profit organization that aims to get more women and girls interested in the male-dominated field of computer programming.

In total, the latest Humble Bundle includes seven titles, all of which are playable on PC and compatible with Valve’s Steam Deck platform. Hollow Knight And Bloodstained: Ritual of the Nighttwo of the most respected side-scrollers of the last decade, It’s arguably the best of the bunch, but you get it too Rain world rainAnd blasphemyand several others. The “humble” even tosses coupons to two others, Go past And Rain world: rainIf the hours over 50 will inevitably be spent Hollow Knight Not enough.

