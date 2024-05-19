May 20, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Sonos is teasing the “most requested product ever” on Tuesday

Sonos is teasing the “most requested product ever” on Tuesday

Len Houle May 20, 2024 2 min read

Sonos is teasing it, both in emails and online Social media, announced that the “most requested product ever” will “be available soon” on May 21 (this Tuesday). These are almost certainly the Sonos Ace, its first wireless headphones.

Sonos was expected to launch the Ace headphones in June, but given the company’s “most wanted” wording here and the fact that the headphones recently appeared on sale from authorized dealer Schuurman, it looks like they’ll be coming sooner than that.

A launch this week could help Sonos overcome some of the anger surrounding the rollout of its new app earlier this month. The app was ostensibly created in part to support the Sonos Ace, but it’s missing key features like a sleep timer or those related to managing the local library. It could take months to restore these features back into the app.

Aside from Roam and Ace, there’s not much else the company is likely to announce this week. Rumor has it that Sonos is preparing to release a streaming TV device, but not until late this year at the earliest. The same goes for the rumored Sonos Arc speakers. And it seems very likely that the “most in-demand product ever” will be the next Sonos Sub or business-oriented Era 100. The headphones make a lot of sense and will kick off the first of four new product categories the company is supposed to enter.

See also  Assassin's Creed Bug PS5 has been fixed as of 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

The five-year journey of making an adventure game out of ink and paper

May 19, 2024 Len Houle
2 min read

iFixit’s teardown reveals a major change in the repairability of the M4 iPad Pro

May 19, 2024 Len Houle
2 min read

Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL and 9 Pro Fold leak suggests muted colors

May 19, 2024 Len Houle

You may have missed

4 min read

Kevin Costner unveils Western Gamble Horizon at Cannes

May 20, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

An Earth-sized planet has been found orbiting a nearby star that will outlive the Sun by 100 billion years

May 20, 2024 Cheryl Riley
6 min read

Scott McLaughlin leads a front row sweep for Team Penske at the 2024 Indy 500

May 20, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Sonos is teasing the “most requested product ever” on Tuesday

May 20, 2024 Len Houle