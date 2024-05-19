Sonos is teasing the “most requested product ever” on Tuesday

Sonos is teasing it, both in emails and online Social media, announced that the “most requested product ever” will “be available soon” on May 21 (this Tuesday). These are almost certainly the Sonos Ace, its first wireless headphones.

Sonos was expected to launch the Ace headphones in June, but given the company’s “most wanted” wording here and the fact that the headphones recently appeared on sale from authorized dealer Schuurman, it looks like they’ll be coming sooner than that.

A launch this week could help Sonos overcome some of the anger surrounding the rollout of its new app earlier this month. The app was ostensibly created in part to support the Sonos Ace, but it’s missing key features like a sleep timer or those related to managing the local library. It could take months to restore these features back into the app.

Aside from Roam and Ace, there’s not much else the company is likely to announce this week. Rumor has it that Sonos is preparing to release a streaming TV device, but not until late this year at the earliest. The same goes for the rumored Sonos Arc speakers. And it seems very likely that the “most in-demand product ever” will be the next Sonos Sub or business-oriented Era 100. The headphones make a lot of sense and will kick off the first of four new product categories the company is supposed to enter.

