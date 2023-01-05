Sony Honda Mobility officially revealed the Afeela EV concept at CES 2023

In March of 2022, Honda and Sony shocked the world Announcing that not only have the electronics companies and the venerable auto industry teamed up, they were doing this to build a battery electric SUV. By June, the project It has been spun off into its own company And less than a year after it was announced, Sony Honda Mobility to the CES 2023 stage to officially unveil its first prototype. Vision-S 02 is now Afeela.
Sony executives shared some details about the upcoming car including that it has 14 external cameras – 45 of them in total! – In addition to a network-mounted “media bar” that will display relevant freight and vehicle information, “allowing intelligent mobility to express itself to people around using light, enabling interactive communication between mobility and people,” According to Wednesday’s edition. SHM also noted that online pre-orders will begin in mid-2025 ahead of scheduled deliveries in spring 2026. We’ll have a hands-on from the showroom on Thursday, stay tuned!
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independently of the parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publication.
“Hipster-friendly explorer. Award-winning coffee fanatic. Analyst. Problem solver. Troublemaker.”
More Stories
Atlus reveals the most popular Persona 5 royalties in an official survey
Game Freak announces Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! for Apple Arcade
Nvidia Announces RTX 4070 Ti Graphics Cards and RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs