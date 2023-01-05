January 5, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Sony Honda Mobility officially revealed the Afeela EV concept at CES 2023

Len Houle January 5, 2023 1 min read

In March of 2022, Honda and Sony shocked the world Announcing that not only have the electronics companies and the venerable auto industry teamed up, they were doing this to build a battery electric SUV. By June, the project It has been spun off into its own company And less than a year after it was announced, Sony Honda Mobility to the CES 2023 stage to officially unveil its first prototype. Vision-S 02 is now Afeela.

Sony Honda Mobility

Sony executives shared some details about the upcoming car including that it has 14 external cameras – 45 of them in total! – In addition to a network-mounted “media bar” that will display relevant freight and vehicle information, “allowing intelligent mobility to express itself to people around using light, enabling interactive communication between mobility and people,” According to Wednesday’s edition. SHM also noted that online pre-orders will begin in mid-2025 ahead of scheduled deliveries in spring 2026. We’ll have a hands-on from the showroom on Thursday, stay tuned!

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independently of the parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publication.

See also  New leaked images claim to show Google's Pixel Watch on the wrist

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Atlus reveals the most popular Persona 5 royalties in an official survey

January 4, 2023 Len Houle
2 min read

Game Freak announces Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! for Apple Arcade

January 4, 2023 Len Houle
3 min read

Nvidia Announces RTX 4070 Ti Graphics Cards and RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs

January 3, 2023 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

Jin Shah was ripped off by a woman who obtained a restraining order before sentencing

January 5, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023: Darryl Reeves, Joe Thomas, Dwight Freeney Among Finalists

January 5, 2023 Joy Love
1 min read

Sony Honda Mobility officially revealed the Afeela EV concept at CES 2023

January 5, 2023 Len Houle
2 min read

Taiwan offers cash payments to citizens in ‘new year’s blessing’

January 5, 2023 Frank Tomlinson