Sony Honda Mobility officially revealed the Afeela EV concept at CES 2023

In March of 2022, Honda and Sony shocked the world Announcing that not only have the electronics companies and the venerable auto industry teamed up, they were doing this to build a battery electric SUV. By June, the project It has been spun off into its own company And less than a year after it was announced, Sony Honda Mobility to the CES 2023 stage to officially unveil its first prototype. Vision-S 02 is now Afeela.

Sony Honda Mobility

Sony executives shared some details about the upcoming car including that it has 14 external cameras – 45 of them in total! – In addition to a network-mounted “media bar” that will display relevant freight and vehicle information, “allowing intelligent mobility to express itself to people around using light, enabling interactive communication between mobility and people,” According to Wednesday’s edition. SHM also noted that online pre-orders will begin in mid-2025 ahead of scheduled deliveries in spring 2026. We’ll have a hands-on from the showroom on Thursday, stay tuned!