Sony’s State of Play was announced this week, and it’s expected to feature a new Astro Bot and more

The date for the next Sony State of Play event has been officially revealed. The PlayStation Gaming Show will take place on Thursday, May 30, kicking off the annual slate of summer streaming shows showcasing the latest and greatest discoveries in the gaming industry.

In a post on PlayStation BlogState of Play features updates to PlayStation 5 and PS VR2 titles, as well as a look at PlayStation Studios games arriving later this year, Sony said. The 30+ minute show includes 14 titles, and begins May 30 at 3pm PT / 6pm ET | May 31, 12am CEST / 7am JST, on YouTube, Twitch and TikTok.

State of Play returns with a 30+ minute broadcast this Thursday at 3pm PT/11pm GMT: https://t.co/eJWbP09sv3 Follow the live stream for updates on 14 PS5 and PS VR2 games, including a look at PlayStation Studios titles arriving later this year. pic.twitter.com/B6Uc6aLWKF – PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 29, 2024

A new Astro Bot toy was leaked on Friday and is expected to be part of the show. Other potential announcements include God of War Ragnarok on PC, Silent Hill 2, and the long-rumored PS5 Pro.

PlayStation has a lot of question marks over its release schedule as it continues through the latter half of 2024 and beyond. It recently appointed two new CEOs, Hermen Holst and Hideaki Nishino, who will seek to continue Sony’s momentum in the post-Jim Ryan era. State of Play should at least answer some questions about PlayStation’s strategy moving forward.

You can watch the state of play on PlayStation channels, including YouTube and Twitch. Next, stay tuned to Beyond for all our reactions as well as a recap of everything that’s been announced. And of course, we’re looking forward to IGN Live, which takes place from June 7 to June 9 in Los Angeles.

Wesley is IGN’s UK news editor. You can find him on Twitter at @wyp100. You can contact Wesley at [email protected] or confidentially at [email protected].