May 15, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Sorry, NASA hasn’t discovered a secret entrance to Mars

Cheryl Riley May 14, 2022 2 min read

This story is part of Welcome to Marsour series exploring the red planet.

Do you know what I would like? Conclusive evidence of alien life on Mars. Give me tentacle beasts, a civilization of aliens who live in underground lairs. Make my sci-fi fantasies a reality. NASA’s recent Curiosity rover image of a strange rock formation on the Red Planet has led to some interesting speculation, but it’s not evidence of space activity. Darat.

Goofy Mars rocks are the spice of life to me, and this one is fun. I came across tuesday in Since discussion Reddit removed He asks what might have caused the entrance-like cutout on the side of the hill of Mars. The view comes from a series of Raw images captured by Curiosity’s mast-mounted camera On May 7.

Mosaic view of Mars from Curiosity puts “The Entrance” into context.

NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/Red Circle by Amanda Koser/CNET

UFO debunker Interesting UFO Take a picture of what looks like a “secret underground tunnel entrance” by sharing a broader view of the landscape. “Watching it in context as part of the whole mosaic, we can see that little spot in a rock with blocks, fractures, other shapes, and other erosion features all over that rock surface,” Tweeted on UFO of Interest on Wednesday.

Pictures of Mars can be deceiving. Unconventional wear Rocks can look like a fish. A backlit shelf can look like A glimpse of the face. Cropped photos and zoomed in views can make small features look big. The “entrance” may be completely unnoticeable if the shadows happen to fall from a different angle.

This is not intended to deter the joy of finding strangely shaped rocks and natural features on Mars. We should definitely have fun butt cracks And Zen Gardens And whimsical arcs. But perhaps the most magical thing is that we have a robot on wheels that spins around Gale Crater, bringing back images from another world.

See also  NASA "Holoported" doctor on the International Space Station

