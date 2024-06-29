Source – LeBron James opts out, eyes new deal with Lakers

LeBron James intends to opt out of the final year of his $51.4 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers next season and work on a new deal with the team, a source familiar with his plans told ESPN.

James, 39, has until 5pm EST on Saturday to inform the Lakers of his official decision.

Editor’s Picks 2 related

The Lakers are committed to keeping James with the franchise and would be interested in offering the four-time MVP the maximum three-year, $162 million contract he is eligible for, sources told ESPN.

Los Angeles selected James’ eldest son, Bronny James, with the 55th pick in the second round of the NBA draft on Thursday.

James averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds in 71 games last season, the most games he played in six seasons with the team. He shot 54% from the field and a career-best 41% from 3 as he was named to the All-NBA Third Team and became the first player in league history to surpass 40,000 points.

Lakers superstar Anthony Davis, who played five of those six seasons with James in Los Angeles, said he didn’t intentionally pressure James about his decision this season. The two will also meet at the Paris Olympics this summer.

“I just respect his space,” Davis told ESPN this week. “I know we’re going to be together all summer and I know that if he decides to do something — whether he stays with the Lakers or joins or quits and leaves or opts out and chooses a different path, I know he’ll let me know before he makes any decisions.” [official] The decision is just because we have this relationship. So I’m sure I’ll know before anyone else except his family and Rich. [Paul]”.”