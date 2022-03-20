Source says Kanye West’s cancellation of Grammys performance has nothing to do with Trevor Noah

Noah is also the host of next month’s Grammy Awards.

“You may not feel sorry for Kim because she is rich and famous,” Noah said in the clip. “But what you’re going through is terrifying to watch and highlights what a lot of women go through when they choose to leave.”

A source close to Noah told CNN that he had nothing to do with West’s cancellation and that he had not had any conversations with the producers or the Recording Academy, which produces the show, about West.

The source said, “Trevor never asked Grammys to ban Kanye from performing. He wasn’t upset by Kanye’s Instagram post and Trevor responded on Instagram. The idea that Trevor or his team asked the Grammys to ban Kanye is absurd,” the source said.

CNN has not received any comment from the Recording Academy and West has not commented publicly.

the West nominated For five Grammys this year, including Album of the Year. It is unclear if he intends to attend the ceremony.

Noah commented on West’s Instagram post, which has since been deleted, with a message of support for the musician, writing “It breaks my heart to see you like this,” and that his music was an “indelible part” of his life.

Early Sunday morning Noah chirp “I told Lawyer Kanye not to rescind Kanye.”

The news of West being left out of this year’s lineup came as a bit of a surprise to his fans considering he wasn’t among the first-round performers. announce Last week for the 64th Grammy Awards. More shows will be announced in the days leading up to the show.

Among the artists set to take the stage are Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, BTS and Olivia Rodrigo.

The Grammys is scheduled to air April 3 on CBS.