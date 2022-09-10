September 11, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Source says Logan Thomas will play in the season opener for the Washington Captains

Source says Logan Thomas will play in the season opener for the Washington Captains

Joy Love September 10, 2022 2 min read

Washington leaders end court Logan Thomas He will play Sunday in the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, nine months after he tore his left anterior cruciate ligament, a source told ESPN.

Thomas was listed as questionable in Friday’s injury report, with coach Ron Rivera saying earlier in the week that he looks fine in practice. Thomas said he will be back by week two at the latest. Leaders host Jacksonville at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Thomas tore left ACL and MCL in the December 5 game at the Las Vegas Raiders. He opened a training camp on the physically unable to perform list but was removed on August 22. He was training with a brace on his left leg.

Thomas took over reps in Washington’s red after going through practice on Friday, which is a good sign because leaders usually only have those who will play in those ways.

In 22 games with Washington, Thomas had 90 passes for 866 yards and nine touchdowns. He also missed six matches last year with a hamstring injury. In his time tearing up in the AFC Champions League, Thomas has led all over tight ends with 151 yards in the red since joining Washington. Gives a new midfielder Carson Wentz Another option in the scrolling game to go with the receivers Terry McLaurinAnd the Jahan Dotson And the Curtis Samuel And their running back JD Mikic And the Antonio Gibson.

Thomas, who is 6-foot-6 and weighs 250 pounds, makes a big target and is Washington’s best tight end. non-veteran Cole Turner (hamstring) is questionable as well, but he missed several weeks in camp with a hamstring injury and the team will likely deactivate him, allowing Turner another week to get his much needed training reps.

See also  Matt Carpenter put on IL with a broken foot

It would be Washington without starting with a strong security cam curlwho will not play on Sunday due to an injury to his right thumb that required surgery two weeks ago.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Verstappen leads Leclerc and Perez in final F1 training

September 10, 2022 Joy Love
7 min read

Excerpts from the semi-finals of Tiafo and Alcaraz at the US Open

September 10, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

English Premier League matches postponed after Queen Elizabeth II’s death

September 9, 2022 Joy Love

You may have missed

3 min read

Indiana Jones 5 trailer brings home down in D23

September 10, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

China plans more lunar missions after finding a new lunar mineral

September 10, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Source says Logan Thomas will play in the season opener for the Washington Captains

September 10, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Here is the new second generation wired doorbell [Gallery]

September 10, 2022 Len Houle