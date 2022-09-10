Washington leaders end court Logan Thomas He will play Sunday in the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, nine months after he tore his left anterior cruciate ligament, a source told ESPN.

Thomas was listed as questionable in Friday’s injury report, with coach Ron Rivera saying earlier in the week that he looks fine in practice. Thomas said he will be back by week two at the latest. Leaders host Jacksonville at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Thomas tore left ACL and MCL in the December 5 game at the Las Vegas Raiders. He opened a training camp on the physically unable to perform list but was removed on August 22. He was training with a brace on his left leg.

Thomas took over reps in Washington’s red after going through practice on Friday, which is a good sign because leaders usually only have those who will play in those ways.

In 22 games with Washington, Thomas had 90 passes for 866 yards and nine touchdowns. He also missed six matches last year with a hamstring injury. In his time tearing up in the AFC Champions League, Thomas has led all over tight ends with 151 yards in the red since joining Washington. Gives a new midfielder Carson Wentz Another option in the scrolling game to go with the receivers Terry McLaurinAnd the Jahan Dotson And the Curtis Samuel And their running back JD Mikic And the Antonio Gibson.

Thomas, who is 6-foot-6 and weighs 250 pounds, makes a big target and is Washington’s best tight end. non-veteran Cole Turner (hamstring) is questionable as well, but he missed several weeks in camp with a hamstring injury and the team will likely deactivate him, allowing Turner another week to get his much needed training reps.

It would be Washington without starting with a strong security cam curlwho will not play on Sunday due to an injury to his right thumb that required surgery two weeks ago.