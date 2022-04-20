Source says Luka Doncic is ‘unconfirmed’ for Game 3, but the return of the Dallas Mavericks is getting closer

Dallas – Mavericks super goalkeeper Luka DoncicSources told ESPN that his recovery from a strained left calf has progressed to the point where there is a legitimate hope he will be able to return as the team’s first-round series with the Utah Jazz moves to Salt Lake City this week.

A source told ESPN that Doncic’s position in Game 3 on Thursday was “unconfirmed,” saying the goalkeeper was “day after day.” Another source said while there is hope that Doncic will return for the third match, this is “not a certainty”.

The Mavericks were on vacation on Tuesday, but Doncic continued his rehabilitation work, which included gradually intensifying his basketball activities. How Doncic’s calf responds to Tuesday’s workout and Wednesday’s practice, in which his participation will be determined, will be crucial to his chances of making a comeback this week.

Dallas equalized the series with a 110-104 home win on Monday, led by the goalkeeper Galen BronsonHis career high is 41 points while Doncic was cheering excitedly.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said before Monday’s game that Doncic was “definitely heading in the right direction.”

“He’s doing more every day. Like I said from the start, he’s in a great place, I think, mentally,” said Kidd. “He was happy, he was joking, he was just himself.” “…He’s doing everything he can do up to this point, and I hope he can play soon, but if he can’t play, we have to play without him.”

Doncic suffered a calf strain during the Mavericks regular season final on April 10.

The average absence of a calf strain for NBA players this season has been 16 days, according to information compiled by InStreetClothes.com. Mavericks reserve guard Frank Ntelikina He returned from a duck breed in 12 days earlier this season. The third match will be 11 days after Doncic’s injury.

“I know he’s dying to get out there soon, but he has to take his time,” Bronson said after Monday’s win. “I know he’s doing everything in his power not to let his team down, but he has to make the decision that’s best for him. He doesn’t necessarily know where he is. [in the recovery process], but I just know he’s a competitor and he wants to be there. We’re trying to preserve it for him.”