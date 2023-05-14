Sources – Suns fire coach Monty Williams after 4 seasons

May 14, 2023

the The Phoenix Suns fired head coach Monty Williams, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Saturday night.

Williams had a 194-115 record in four seasons with the Suns and won the NBA Coach of the Year award last season after Phoenix won 64 games. In 2021, he helped guide the franchise to its first NBA Finals appearance in nearly 20 years.

New Suns owner Matt Ichpia made the decision to fire Williams two days after the Suns lost in the Western Conference semi-finals to the Denver Nuggets in six games.

Ishbia, which bought the team in December, made an early shock with the blockbuster acquisition of Kevin Durant at the February trade deadline. But a sprained ankle sidelined Durant for all but eight preseason games, and both Chris Paul and DeAndre Ayton suffered injuries during the playoffs.

The Suns’ season ended with a 125–100 defeat at the hands of the Nuggets, their second playoff loss in as many years.

Phoenix will compete with the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks, who are also heading into the summer with head coaching vacancies, as they begin their search for a Williams replacement.

