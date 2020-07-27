Southeastern Grocers can take measures to ease coin scarcity | 2020-07-27

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. – Southeastern Grocers (SEG), the mum or dad business of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Grocery store and Winn-Dixie grocery merchants, is launching the SEG Constructive Transform Spherical Up Marketing campaign to deal with the nationwide coin scarcity.

Customers at any of SEG’s banners now have the choice to spherical up their grocery invoice to the nearest greenback and donate the added change to local community members in need. All donated spare change will then be rounded up by SEG to assure all spare transform makes a change.

“At Southeastern Grocers, we are doing the job diligently to make a difference in the communities we serve and we are dedicated to safeguarding the health and fitness and safety of our associates, consumers and neighbors as the state continues to navigate the consequences of COVID-19,” said Anthony Huck, president and main executive officer of SEG. “While the nation’s lack of cash is surprising, we see this as one more chance to when again help our neighbors in need to have and improve more robust jointly.”

About the next many months, the retailer has quite a few charities lined up to receive the excessive transform each individual week together with Feeding The usa, the American Coronary heart Association, the American Crimson Cross and the American Cancer Society. The application is set to go as a result of at least the finish of 2020.