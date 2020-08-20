Southeastern Grocers pays tribute to teachers | 2020-08-20

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. – Southeastern Grocers (SEG), the father or mother company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, alongside with SEG Gives Foundation is donating above $270,000 in gift cards to community university partners.

“At Southeastern Grocers, we have a abundant heritage of supporting educational facilities, instructors and college students. It is our privilege as neighborhood users to broaden academic options for our young neighbors and foreseeable future leaders,” said Anthony Hucker, president and main executive officer of SEG. “As a grocer, we stay devoted to making sure our academics are supported and our college students have entry to wholesome foods inside and outdoors of the classroom to gasoline younger hearts and minds.”

The SEG Offers Basis has also pledged more than $100,000 to Feeding America’s community of husband or wife meals banks in the course of the Southeast. The donation of $15,000 each individual will assistance provide assist for continued summer time starvation aid efforts.

Through the college 12 months, 22 million children receive free or reduced-cost college meals by the National School Lunch Software. Nonetheless, only 1 in 6 youngsters has access to foods when faculty is out in the course of the summertime. Feeding The us estimates the want will increase to 1 in 4 young children who will expertise food items insecurity this year because of to the pandemic.