December 21, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

S&P 500 futures rose, supported by Nike and FedEx earnings

Cheryl Riley December 21, 2022 2 min read

Stock futures rose slightly early Wednesday morning.

Futures related to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 125 points, or 0.38%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.29%, and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.32%.

Investors were absorbing profits from Nike and FedEx Both companies sent up in after-hours trading.

Nike shares rose 12% after the clothing maker’s win Wall Street quarterly earnings and revenue forecasts. Meanwhile, FedEx gained 3% as the package delivery giant Exceeded consensus ratings on earnings per share. But the company did not live up to expectations in terms of revenue.

During the regular session, the Dow rose more than 92 points, or roughly 0.3%. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite Index gained slightly by 0.01%. All three major indices snapped a four-day losing streak, bringing some wind back into hopes of a year-end rally.

The modest gains came even after the Bank of Japan moved to expand its cap on the 10-year Japanese government bond yield, which led to a rally on the 10-year US Treasury yield that initially unnerved traders.

“Let’s focus on the positive… From a fundamental perspective, the market took a good hit and got back on its feet,” Joe Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said on “The Closing Bell: Overtime” Tuesday.

He added that there is “a huge amount of flexibility” in the market, saying that should be the focus for investors through 2023.

Investors await another set of data due Wednesday morning, starting with the Mortgage Bankers Association’s weekly measurement of home loan applications nationwide. Traders will also get updates on existing home sales and consumer confidence data.

See also  Stocks rebounded as investors monitor tensions between Russia and Ukraine

There are a few big names left to report earnings before the Christmas holidays. RiteAid and Cintas will report before the bell Wednesday. Micron will report back after the buzzer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Global bond markets took a hit after the Bank of Japan’s sudden policy move

December 21, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Wells Fargo will pay $3.7 billion for retail banking violations

December 20, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Musk narrows the vote on Twitter policy to blue members after poll

December 20, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Six bodies recovered during tracing of missing Thai marines from sunken Thai warship | Thailand

December 21, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

Covid: Dozens of coffins outside Beijing crematorium, but China denies any new virus-related deaths

December 21, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

S&P 500 futures rose, supported by Nike and FedEx earnings

December 21, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

The ‘Twister’ sequel sets a summer 2024 release date

December 21, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus