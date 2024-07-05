S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs as jobs report fuels bets on September rate cut

U.S. stocks were on track to hit fresh record highs on Friday as investors accepted the possibility that a strong June jobs report could push the Federal Reserve closer to cutting interest rates.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.3% following the report after posting a record close in a shortened session on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell 0.2%, while the tech-dominated Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose 0.3%, led by gains in tech giants.

The U.S. economy added 206,000 jobs in June, beating Wall Street expectations of 190,000. But the unemployment rate unexpectedly rose slightly to 4.1%, its highest level since November 2021, in another sign that the labor market is continuing to slow.

Signs of easing conditions in labor data earlier this week have reinforced the idea that inflation will continue to decline, paving the way for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates from their current two-decade highs. Traders are now pricing in a 75% chance of a rate cut in September, according to CME FedWatch Tool.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note (^TNX) fell to 4.28% during afternoon trading, continuing its decline during the week.

Investors are looking ahead to Friday’s jobs data to decide whether slower monthly job growth reflects a normal return to the labor market as the pandemic eases or early signs of a broader economic slowdown.

Elsewhere, Labour’s landslide victory in the UK election has caught the attention of investors monitoring political risks, especially as the US presidential election approaches. With some major donors urging President Joe Biden to step down, all eyes are on Donald Trump’s growing lead in the polls and what that could mean for markets.

On the corporate front, Samsung Electronics Co. (005930.KS) reported quarterly earnings 15 times higher than a year ago, sending the stock to a three-year high, boosted by the AI ​​boom.

Cryptocurrency stocks linked to Coinbase Global (COIN) fell 2% and Marathon Digital (MARA) lost about 5% in morning trading as bitcoin (BTC-USD) fell to its lowest level against the dollar since February.