July 28, 2024

SpaceX Completes 300th Booster Relaunch During First Back-to-Back Falcon 9 Launch – SpaceFlight Now

Cheryl Riley July 28, 2024 2 min read
A Falcon 9 rocket is ready to support the Starlink 10-4 mission, which will launch from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Station on July 28, 2024. Photo: Adam Bernstein/SpaceFlight Now

Update 2:13 a.m. ET: SpaceX has confirmed the successful deployment of Starlink satellites.

SpaceX continued its recovery from the tragic accident by launching its first back-to-back launches in the early hours of Sunday morning. The company prepared two of its Falcon 9 rockets for launch from its platforms in Florida and California.

The first mission was Starlink 10-4, which added a batch of 23 Starlink Version 2 Mini satellites to its growing constellation. The launch took place at 1:09 a.m. EDT (0509 UTC). It was also the 300th launch of a flight-stabilized booster for SpaceX.

The mission follows a successful return to flight for SpaceX early Saturday morning. It was the first Falcon 9 launch in more than two weeks, following a second-stage accident during a Starlink mission that launched from Vandenberg Spaceport on July 11.

The Falcon 9 rocket supporting this mission, which carries tail number B1077 in the SpaceX fleet, launched and landed for the 14th time. It has previously launched NASA’s Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station, the GPS 3 Space Vehicle 06 satellite and two cargo missions to the orbiting outpost on its previous flights.

Just over eight minutes after liftoff, B1077 touched down on SpaceX’s “A Shortfall of Gravitas” drone ship. It was the 77th landing on ASOG and the 331st to date.

Starlink 10-4 mission was the 51st dedicated launch of the Starlink program in 2024 and the 114th dedicated launch of the V2 Mini constellation of Starlink satellites.

There are more than 6,100 active Starlink satellites in low Earth orbit, according to orbit tracking and astrophysics expert Jonathan McDowell. And SpaceX announced Wednesday that thanks to a recent deal with WestJet, Starlink internet service is now available on more than 1,000 aircraft.

