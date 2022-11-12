event details
payload blog
SpaceX Falcon 9 Intelsat G-31 / G-32
November 12, 2022 11:06 AM
Space Launch Complex 40 • Cape Canaveral Space Station
Updated: November 7, 2022
With the upcoming Subtropical Storm Nicole expected, SpaceX’s launch of the Intelsat G-31/G-32 is giving up the launch opportunity for tomorrow, Tuesday, November 8.
Please note that your Transport Ticket (LTT) is valid for the next attempt and no action is required on your part.
Keep an eye on our social media pages for the latest information!
Expedition:
Galaxy 31 (G-31) and Galaxy 32 (G-32) are the next satellites in Intelsat’s comprehensive Galaxy fleet modernization plan, a new generation of technology that will provide North American Intelsat Media customers with high-performance media distribution capabilities and unparalleled breakthrough. cable heads. The Galaxy 31 and Galaxy 32 are essential to Intelsat’s C-band filtering strategy in the US.
Show launch:
Feel the excitement as you watch the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from one of the following locations:
Rocket launch: NET November 12, 2022 | SpaceX Falcon 9 Intelsat G-31 / G-32
LAUNCH OFFER
Atlantis North in the garden
It is located on the left when approaching the space shuttle Atlantis®
- Look at the rocket as soon as it clears the tree line
- About 7.5 miles / 12 kilometers from the launch pad
- Viewing area opens at 9:30 a.m.
- Included with entry to the visitor complex
- Launch audio, video and caller commentary available
buy admission
Get alerts
Receive launch alerts
Don’t miss the launch opportunity by subscribing to receive exclusive news on rocket launches, astronaut appearances and exciting space-related events.
“Amateur organizer. Wannabe beer evangelist. General web fan. Certified internet ninja. Avid reader.”
More Stories
Scientists discover a huge ‘extragalactic structure’ behind the Milky Way
An undiscovered black hole reveals itself by ripping apart a stray violent star very soon
One Hubble Supernova image was taken at three different times