June 18, 2022

SpaceX Falcon 9 launched for the thirteenth time, setting a record for reuse

Cheryl Riley June 17, 2022

SpaceX launched one of its Falcon 9 rockets for the thirteenth time today (June 17), setting a new record for reuse.

the two stages Falcon 9 It took off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida today at 12:09 p.m. EDT (1609 GMT), with 53 SpaceX on board. starlink Internet satellites into orbit. was the first to Three missile launches in three days From three different platforms SpaceX plans to withdraw.

