SpaceX has launched 20 Starlink satellites from California

June 19, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Cheryl Riley June 19, 2024

SpaceX launched another batch of its Starlink broadband satellites from California on Tuesday night (June 18), ending a 10-day spaceflight drought for the company.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 20 Starlink spacecraft, including 13 with direct-to-cell capabilities, lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Tuesday at 11:40 p.m. EDT (8:40 p.m. California local time; 0040 UTC). GMT on June 19). .

About 8.5 minutes later, the Falcon 9 rocket’s first stage touched down aboard SpaceX’s Of Course I Still Love You drone vehicle, which was stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

The first stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket rests on the deck of a ship at sea shortly after the launch of 20 Starlink satellites from California on June 18, 2024. (Image credit: SpaceX)

This was the fifth launch and landing of this particular booster, according to A SpaceX mission description.

