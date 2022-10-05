SpaceX launched a Russian cosmonaut on the Crew-5 space mission

While the future of the space station is still far on the horizon, NASA and Russia have had to address the issue of transporting crews to and from the outpost in orbit for the time being. In the space station’s early years, before the loss of Shuttle Columbia in 2003, the two countries exchanged seats on the US space shuttle and the Russian Soyuz spacecraft. After the space shuttles were retired in 2011, NASA purchased seats from Russia to transport its astronauts to and from orbit. That became unnecessary when SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule became operational in 2020.

But NASA wanted to resume trading the seats. For the seat exchange program, no money is being paid between NASA and Roscosmos. Instead, the arrangement is intended to help ensure the smooth operation of the space station, which is made up of a Russian-led segment and a NASA-led segment.

“They provide the propulsion,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said during NASA Television’s coverage of the launch. “We, the United States, provide the electricity. So for the safety of all the crew, as well as the operation of the station, we need the two there now, especially in terms of safety.”

The concern is that some kind of emergency—a serious health issue with a crew member, for example—could lead to an early return to Earth. All crew members aboard the spacecraft will also have to return to Earth. (Otherwise, there will not be enough seats on the remaining spacecraft.) If all the Russians arrived aboard a Soyuz, that would leave the Russian part of the space station without a crew to manage it.

“Integrated Flight Crews ensure that there are appropriately trained crew members onboard the station for essential maintenance and spacewalking,” NASA said in a statement in July when Ms. Kekina was announced as a member of Crew 5.