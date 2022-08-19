August 20, 2022

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 53 Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Aug. 19, 2022.

SpaceX launched another 53 Starlink satellites, and a rocket landed at sea again

Cheryl Riley August 19, 2022 2 min read

SpaceX launched another large batch of its Starlink internet satellites into orbit today (August 19), and also successfully landed a rocket into the sea.

a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 53 starlink The spacecraft took off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida today, at 3:21 p.m. EDT (1921 GMT).

