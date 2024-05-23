SpaceX launched Starlink satellites tonight

SpaceX has launched another batch of Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral
SpaceX launched 23 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit aboard a Falcon 9 rocket on Wednesday evening. The launch took place from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 10:35 p.m. According to SpaceX, this was the eighth mission of the first stage booster supporting this mission, which includes three other Starlink missions. After the separation phase, the booster landed on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.
