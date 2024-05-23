May 23, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

SpaceX launched Starlink satellites tonight

SpaceX launched Starlink satellites tonight

Cheryl Riley May 23, 2024 1 min read

SpaceX has launched another batch of Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral


SpaceX launched 23 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit aboard a Falcon 9 rocket on Wednesday evening. The launch took place from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 10:35 p.m. According to SpaceX, this was the eighth mission of the first stage booster supporting this mission, which includes three other Starlink missions. After the separation phase, the booster landed on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Cape Canaveral, Florida –

SpaceX launched 23 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit aboard a Falcon 9 rocket on Wednesday evening.

Launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 10:35 p.m

According to SpaceX, this was the eighth mission of the first stage booster supporting this mission, which includes three other Starlink missions.

After the separation phase, the booster landed on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

See also  The meteor explosion of the new Tau Hercules is possible on May 30

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Tips and tricks for drivers in Cape Canaveral

May 23, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Earth’s future is an uninhabitable hell world

May 22, 2024 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

SpaceX is moving closer to its next Starship test flight as Starbase continues to expand

May 22, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

4 min read

Council refuses to sign off on Morgan Wallen’s new Nashville bar, citing past behavior

May 23, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
1 min read

SpaceX launched Starlink satellites tonight

May 23, 2024 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

How to make All-NBA first-team selections Anthony Edwards, Luka Doncic and others richer

May 23, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Apple releases fix for ‘Zombie’ photos on iPhones

May 23, 2024 Len Houle