SpaceX launched Starlink satellites tonight

SpaceX has launched another batch of Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX launched 23 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit aboard a Falcon 9 rocket on Wednesday evening. The launch took place from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 10:35 p.m. According to SpaceX, this was the eighth mission of the first stage booster supporting this mission, which includes three other Starlink missions. After the separation phase, the booster landed on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX launched 23 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit aboard a Falcon 9 rocket on Wednesday evening.

Launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 10:35 p.m

According to SpaceX, this was the eighth mission of the first stage booster supporting this mission, which includes three other Starlink missions.

After the separation phase, the booster landed on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.