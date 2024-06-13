SpaceX launches 22 Starlink satellites from Florida on June 13

SpaceX is set to launch another 22 Starlink broadband satellites into orbit from Florida’s Space Coast on Thursday (June 13).

The Starlink satellites will lift off aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station during a two-hour window that opens at 4:46 PM EDT (2046 GMT). SpaceX had planned to launch the mission on Wednesday evening (June 12) but postponed the attempt by about 24 hours.

SpaceX will stream the event live via its X account, starting about five minutes before launch.

The Falcon 9 first stage will return to Earth about 8.5 minutes after launch, and if all goes according to plan, it will land on the Just Read the Instructions drone in the Atlantic Ocean.

This will be the 16th launch and landing of this particular booster, according to A SpaceX mission description. Ten of its 15 flights to date have been Starlink missions.

Meanwhile, the Falcon 9 rocket’s upper stage will continue to carry 22 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit, deploying them about 53 minutes after liftoff.

SpaceX has launched 60 orbital missions so far in 2024, which equates to one launch every 2.7 days on average.

Forty-three launches are dedicated to building the massive Starlink constellation, which currently consists of Nearly 6,100 Operational spacecraft.

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 5pm ET on June 12 with the new target launch date of June 13.