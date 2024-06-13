June 13, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

SpaceX launches 22 Starlink satellites from Florida on June 13

SpaceX launches 22 Starlink satellites from Florida on June 13

Cheryl Riley June 13, 2024 2 min read

SpaceX is set to launch another 22 Starlink broadband satellites into orbit from Florida’s Space Coast on Thursday (June 13).

The Starlink satellites will lift off aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station during a two-hour window that opens at 4:46 PM EDT (2046 GMT). SpaceX had planned to launch the mission on Wednesday evening (June 12) but postponed the attempt by about 24 hours.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

NASA and Boeing are evaluating the potential effects of helium leaks on the Starliner

June 12, 2024 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Engineering as the leading earthquake prediction

June 12, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Hubble reveals ancient witness to galaxy merger

June 12, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

6 min read

Sony Pictures acquires Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas in historic deal

June 13, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

SpaceX launches 22 Starlink satellites from Florida on June 13

June 13, 2024 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Everything you need to know about Tom Brady being inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame

June 13, 2024 Joy Love
3 min read

Will Apple charge iPhone users to send SMS via satellite?

June 13, 2024 Len Houle