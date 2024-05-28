May 28, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

SpaceX launches 23 Starlink satellites from Florida on May 28

SpaceX launches 23 Starlink satellites from Florida on May 28

Cheryl Riley May 28, 2024 1 min read

SpaceX launched another batch of its Starlink internet satellites from Florida on Tuesday morning (May 28).

A Falcon 9 rocket launched 23 Starlink spacecraft from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Tuesday at 10:24 a.m. EDT (1424 GMT) during a four-hour window beginning at 7:30 a.m. EDT (1130 GMT). GMT).

See also  Where to see the Northern Lights this holiday season

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

A mysterious object has been found in North Carolina, and experts say it could be SpaceX Dragon debris

May 28, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

The sunspots that once again unleashed the historic aurora and solar storm

May 28, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Getting to absolute zero for quantum computing is now much faster thanks to the advanced design of the refrigerator

May 27, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

3 min read

“General Hospital” star Johnny Actor’s ex-fiancée Tessa Farrell is pleading with his killers

May 28, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
1 min read

SpaceX launches 23 Starlink satellites from Florida on May 28

May 28, 2024 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

The NFLPA is finalizing a proposal to overhaul the offseason workout program

May 28, 2024 Joy Love
1 min read

Nintendo Switch’s mega sale has must-play games starting at $3 — here are 15 deals I’d buy

May 28, 2024 Len Houle