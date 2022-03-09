March 9, 2022

SpaceX launches Starlink satellites on an "American broomstick" and a missile lands in the sea

Cheryl Riley March 9, 2022 3 min read

SpaceX successfully launched a new batch of Starlink satellites online on Wednesday (March 9), marking the company’s 10th launch in as many weeks.

two stages Falcon 9 missile launch 48 starlink Satellites in orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 8:45 a.m. EDT (1545 GMT). Then the first stage of the rocket returned to land for a smooth landing at sea on SpaceX droneship Gravitas deficiency.

