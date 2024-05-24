May 24, 2024

SpaceX launches Starlink satellites on third mission in two days

Cheryl Riley May 24, 2024 2 min read

SpaceX launches continue into the future.

A Falcon 9 rocket launched 23 more of SpaceX’s Starlink Internet satellites from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Thursday (May 23), at 10:45 PM EDT (0245 GMT May 24). This was the company’s third mission in the past two days.

The first stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lands on the Just Read the Instructions drone in the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, May 23, 2024. (Image credit: SpaceX via X)

The Falcon 9 rocket’s first stage returned to Earth about 8 minutes after launch. It performed an automated vertical landing on the “just read the instructions” drone that was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

