June 19, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

SpaceX performs a hat-trick, and launches the third missile in 36 hours

SpaceX performs a hat-trick, and launches the third missile in 36 hours

Cheryl Riley June 19, 2022 2 min read

SpaceX just completed an impressive spaceflight tripod.

two stages Falcon 9 A rocket launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Sunday (June 19) at 12:27 a.m. EDT (0427 GMT), carrying a communications satellite of Louisiana-based Globalstar into orbit.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Results of deep underground experiments confirm anomaly: possible new fundamental physics

June 19, 2022 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

NASA’s Chandra captures Pulsar in an X-ray speed trap

June 18, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Physicists say they’ve made an atomic laser that can work ‘forever’

June 18, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Paul McCartney’s birthday: Ringo Starr sends a touching message for The Beatles’ birthday

June 19, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

SpaceX performs a hat-trick, and launches the third missile in 36 hours

June 19, 2022 Cheryl Riley
7 min read

Day Two Prelims Live Recap

June 19, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

Have you ever heard of Google Groups? Makes sharing links, photos and plans a snap

June 19, 2022 Len Houle