May 25, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

SpaceX Raptor engine test ends with fiery explosion

SpaceX Raptor engine test ends with fiery explosion

Cheryl Riley May 25, 2024 2 min read

A SpaceX test stand at the company’s facilities in McGregor, Texas caught fire while testing Raptor 2 engines on the afternoon of May 23. NASA spaceflightThe engine had a malfunction that caused fumes to leak out, causing a secondary explosion. The news organization’s live broadcast showed the engine stopping before the fire began and the platform was eventually engulfed in flames and smoke.

SpaceX uses Raptor engines in the Starship’s extra-heavy booster system and upper stage spacecraft. They use liquid methane and liquid oxygen as fuel, and are designed to be powerful enough to be able to send spacecraft to the Moon and Mars. like Gizmodo It is suggested that mixing of gases due to a leak or similar anomaly could have caused the explosion, although SpaceX has not yet officially addressed what happened during the test.

The company is currently preparing for the fourth test flight of Starship, which is scheduled for June 5, pending regulatory approval and barring inclement weather or other factors that could delay the launch. This explosion likely would not affect the flight’s launch window. SpaceX’s main goals for the fourth test flight are to ensure that the Super Heavy rocket gets a soft landing in the Gulf of Mexico and achieve a controlled entry for the Starship spacecraft. The company said it has made several hardware and software upgrades to incorporate what it learned from the third flight test. The upper stage of the spacecraft reached space during that flight, but… I was burned into the atmosphere upon re-entry, while its super-heavy booster broke apart in the final stages of its descent rather than quietly scattering into the ocean.

See also  Converting invisible dark matter into visible light

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

NASA found more problems with Boeing’s Starliner, but the crew launch was scheduled for June 1

May 25, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

A potentially habitable Earth-sized planet has been discovered 40 light-years away

May 25, 2024 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Do stars disappear into black holes? A strange binary system says “yes”

May 24, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

5 min read

The Rolling Stones rock MetLife Stadium ahead of Memorial Day weekend

May 25, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

SpaceX Raptor engine test ends with fiery explosion

May 25, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Wayne Rooney has been confirmed as coach of Plymouth Argyle

May 25, 2024 Joy Love
3 min read

The Last Of Us director shows Sonny putting words in his mouth

May 25, 2024 Len Houle