SpaceX successfully launched NASA Crew-4 astronauts bound for the International Space Station

NASA Successfully launched four Astronauts Heading to the International Space Station early Wednesday aboard A SpaceX A missile nicknamed “Freedom”.

The SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts mission lifted off in the pre-dawn hours of 3:52 a.m. ET from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It should arrive at the International Space Station at 8:15 p.m. ET.

During its 16-hour flight, the crew will orbit the Earth about 10 times, according to SpaceX.

On board the spacecraft are three NASA astronauts, including mission leader Kjell Lindgren, pilot Bob Hines, mission specialist Jessica Watkins and ESA mission specialist Samantha Christofority, NASA said.

NASA’s mission is the first with an equal number of men and women and the first long-duration flight with a black woman, Jessica Watkins.

The crew will spend five months on the International Space Station to replace three Americans and one German who will return to Earth within a week. Three Russians also live on the space station.

The crew is the fourth to fly a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and a Falcon 9 rocket, according to NASA. It is SpaceX’s fifth flight with NASA astronauts.

The mission was postponed from last weekend due to the delay in the arrival of another mission due to the raging waves, according to Space.com.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.