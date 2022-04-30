April 30, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

SpaceX's Crew-4 astronauts rejoice after 'amazing' space station flight

SpaceX’s Crew-4 astronauts rejoice after ‘amazing’ space station flight

Cheryl Riley April 30, 2022 2 min read

Newly arrived Crew-4 astronauts at the International Space Station are ready to begin a six-month stay in space after this week’s smooth SpaceX flight.

Astronaut and NASA astronaut Robert Haines said that the flight into space in a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, his first mission and spacecraft freedom, the “eye-watering” experience was evident even after a career in flying fighter planes. the mission Launched into space early Wednesday (April 27) and docked less than 16 hours later.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Orca submarine volcano in Antarctica swept by a swarm of 85,000 earthquakes

April 30, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Mars helicopter detects debris from continuous landing

April 29, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Alignment Complete – Capturing Clear, Focused Images

April 29, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

4 min read

The first “Danger!” The streak of Generation Z superheroes reaches 19 games

April 30, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

SpaceX’s Crew-4 astronauts rejoice after ‘amazing’ space station flight

April 30, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

David Ojabo was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the second round of the NFL Draft exactly 6 weeks after injuring his hock.

April 30, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

PSA: You may not need to open the new Amiibo chest from Smash Bros to use it

April 30, 2022 Len Houle