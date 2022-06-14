June 14, 2022

SpaceX's CRS-25 cargo launch postponed to July 11

June 14, 2022

The launch of SpaceX’s next cargo mission has been postponed for at least another two weeks, to no later than July 11.

The mission, called CRS-25, will send a robot SpaceX Dragon capsule towards International Space Station Atop a Falcon 9 rocket. The CRS-25 was originally scheduled to launch on June 10, but NASA and SpaceX pushed the target date back to June 28 after noticing elevated vapor levels of hydrazine — the propellant used by the Draco Draco engines — in part of the spacecraft’s propulsion system. .

