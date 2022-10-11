Spain vs USA – Football Match Report – October 11, 2022

A weak Spanish women’s team defeated the United States 2-0 in a friendly match in Pamplona on Tuesday night.

Laya Kodina put the hosts ahead just before the break and Esther Gonzalez doubled the lead in the second half with a stunning shot to give Spain an unexpected victory over the United States.

It was the first time the USWNT had allowed multiple goals in consecutive matches since February 27 and March 2, 2019, in matches against Japan and England, respectively, after a 2-1 loss to the Lion of Falatko Andonovsky on Friday.

It’s really disappointing, there’s no doubt about it,” Andonovsky said. “We have a winning mentality and when we don’t win it hurts. It hurts all of us. It’s a tough moment for us as a team.”

Spain has been without many of its top players, who are locked in a battle with the country’s federation over who should take charge of the team. At least 15 players refused to be called up for friendlies in this international window as a show of protest amid the team’s desire to see the women’s game in Spain professional.

The Spanish Federation considered this move an attempt to force coach Jorge Vilda to resign, but the team’s players denied this.

Velda, who has said he will not resign as coach, oversaw the women’s win over the United States on Tuesday as well as a 1-1 draw with Sweden on Friday.

Barcelona players Patricia Guigaro, goalkeeper Sandra Banos and Lucia Garcia of Manchester United were among the team’s best players who were left out of the squad against American Jenny Hermoso and Alexia Butillas due to injury.

Spain players celebrate after scoring a goal against USWNT in a friendly match. Getty Images

Kodina scored in the 39th minute. It was the first goal from a set-piece conceded by the United States since last summer’s Tokyo Olympics. Gonzalez added a goal in the 72nd minute.

The United States has not lost two consecutive games since the SheBelieves Cup in March 2017, when the team lost back-to-back games to England and France.

The two teams are preparing for next summer’s World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand. The United States, the highest-ranked team in the world, has won the last two World Cups.

American players are reeling after a report last week of misconduct in the Women’s National Football League. A year-long investigation led by former acting US Attorney Sally Keough Yates found “systematic” abuse and misconduct in women’s soccer.

US captain Becky Sauerbrunn said the players were “horrified” by the information. Five out of 10 coaches in the National Football League last season were fired or resigned amid allegations of improper conduct. Yates also made recommendations for change in the future.

The United States also missed out on key players due to injuries, including Alex Morgan, Sam Moyes and Katrina Macario. Mallory Pugh was not with the team due to a family commitment.

“We knew these two matches were going to be tough,” Andonovsky said. “That’s why we came here, to learn more about us before the World Cup, and to prepare better before the World Cup.”