Spanish supermarket taps Amazon Prime for two-hour shipping and delivery support

Spanish supermarket DIA has partnered with Amazon Key to provide two-hour grocery delivery in Seville.

The rapid household shipping and delivery company will permit consumers to position orders on primenow.amazon.es or the Prime Now application for a range of products and solutions which include grocery, magnificence, individual cleanliness, household and pet products.

The get is then ready in a regional shop right before staying shipped by an Amazon delivery driver in just two hrs. Consumers get no cost delivery on orders around €40.

Diego Sebastián de Erice, director of ecommerce from DIA Spain, stated: “At DIA we are dedicated to the on-line browsing service as a time saver for our consumers, a time that they can devote to other actions.

“Thanks to our alliance with Amazon, from now on the Sevillian customers of La Plaza de DIA will be capable to receive their purchase at property in a two-hour period, consequently simplifying their day-to-day daily life.”

Camille Bur, director of Primary Now for Spain, France and Italy, explained: “We are delighted that Key prospects in Seville and the bordering spot can consistently shop with speedy shipping and delivery and get it at their doorstep.

“The growth of DIA’s La Plaza retailer on Prime Now now permits us to give a vast variety of merchandise to much more Amazon Prime consumers.”

The assistance has previously released in Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia.

DIA has transformed quite a few merchants to distribution centres throughout the Covid-19 pandemic in a bid to support higher on the net desire. It has also labored with Spanish on-desire app Glovo as an more distribution channel.