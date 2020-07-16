SpartanNash doubles down on Double Up Foodstuff Bucks

In response to COVID-19 pandemic, SpartanNash has elevated the each day greenback complete qualified for the Double Up Foods Bucks nutritious food incentive system made available at 46 of its supermarkets in Michigan.

Working with the Honest Food items Community, which administers the application, the everyday maximum for fresh create buys is now $50, up from $20, at the participating 36 Family members Fare, seven VG’s Grocery and three ValuLand stores, SpartanNash mentioned Thursday.

Double Up Meals Bucks enables Supplemental Nourishment Support Program (SNAP) recipients to make totally free produce when they obtain clean fruit and vegetables with their SNAP profit at collaborating vendors. For each individual dollar of contemporary fruit and/or greens that SNAP shoppers get using their EBT Bridge Card and SpartanNash’s yes loyalty account, that volume is placed on their indeed account, with a greatest greenback-for-dollar match of $50 for each working day. Consumers then can redeem the Double Up bucks for free of charge generate at taking part Family Fare and VG’s locations.

Reasonable Food Network SpartanNash claimed that, given that 2014, it has been the only key grocery retailer in Michigan with a number of suppliers collaborating in Double Up.

“We are happy to perform with Reasonable Food Network to increase the Double Up day-to-day greatest to $50 for every day, because it permits SNAP customers even much more access to refreshing Michigan fruits and vegetables and supports our local farmers,” Tom Swanson, govt vice president and general manager of company retail at SpartanNash, reported in a statement. “We are committed to partnering with local growers and producers, as perfectly as constructing more robust communities with plans like Double Up Meals Bucks. And it is a genuine earn-earn for our communities as a total.”

Because ValuLand merchants never participate in the yes loyalty system, SNAP customers will get fifty percent the price tag of a deliver item totally free — up to $50 per working day — when they obtain fresh fruit and greens at a ValuLand keep working with an EBT Bridge Card.

For each individual greenback of fresh create SNAP customers invest in utilizing their EBT Bridge Card and SpartanNash’s sure loyalty account*, an equal amount of money of dollars will be acquired and positioned on their yes account. Buyers can then redeem the Double Up pounds for free of charge fruits and greens at participating Relatives Fare and VG’s areas, with a optimum dollar-for-dollar match of $50 for every working day on their certainly account.

Nationally, the Double Up make incentive program is accessible at additional than 150 farmers marketplaces, farmstands and other retailer shops, as well as extra than 100 total-services grocery suppliers, including many SpartanNash unbiased supermarket prospects. The program is active in 27 states and receives support from the federal, condition and non-public sectors.

“During these challenging periods, the want for Double Up Foods Bucks is better than ever,” according to Kate Krauss, executive director and main operating officer of the Fair Foodstuff Network. “We’re grateful for SpartanNash’s very long-term partnership, bringing our program to its quite a few prospects and improving upon healthier foods accessibility in the broader community.”