Speaking of smacking the Oscars, Will Smith told Trevor Noah to “hurt people and hurt people”

Will Smith opened up to Trevor Noah about the now-famous slap at the Oscars in March during an appearance that aired Monday night on “The Daily Show.”

While promoting his upcoming movie “Emancipation,” Smith called it “an awful night” and said he “lost it” when He stormed the stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock.

“And I guess what I’m going to say is, you never know what somebody’s going through,” Smith said. “I was experiencing something that night. It does not excuse my behavior at all.”

Smith said what hurt him most was that his actions made it “difficult for other people”.

“I get the point where they say hurting people hurts people,” he said.

“This was an outrage that was bottled up for a really long time,” said Smith.

Noah pointed to how Smith wrote in his diary about his fear of conflict, and the talk show host also noted negative things said about Smith and his family online.

“It was a lot of things,” Smith said in response. “It was the little boy who watched his dad hit his mom, you know. It all came out in that moment.”

Who he was at that moment, Smith said, was “not who I want to be”.

In July Smith tackled Slap W He issued a public apology on social media.

The Academy punished Smith by banning him from attending the Academy Awards for the next ten years.