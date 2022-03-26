March 26, 2022

Specific target for PS5 restocking next week - what you need to know

Len Houle March 26, 2022 3 min read

It’s been over two weeks since the last goal PS5 restockHowever, the wait for the next stage may be over soon, according to a reliable source.

YouTuber and full time stock tracker Jake Randall He’s leaning towards aiming for a PS5 restock expected to take place sometime this next week. If the retailer drops new stock, it’s almost certain to happen on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. ET. Target has been restocked during this early morning window for over a year at this point.

