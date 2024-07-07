July 7, 2024

Splinter Cell director says Hideo Kojima’s status as a director is well-earned because ‘the score speaks for itself’

Len Houle July 7, 2024 2 min read

Hideo Kojima is one of the most recognizable names in gaming, with the Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding 2 director not only being at the forefront of his game’s marketing campaigns, but he’s also met with Hollywood celebrities repeatedly over the decades, most notably with the upcoming horror film (?) OD.

But François Coulon, director of the original Splinter Cell released in 2002, argues that Hideo Kojima’s transformation from director to celebrity is well-deserved. “It’s hard for me to measure Mr. Kojima’s influence alone compared to Kojima and his team, but honestly, it doesn’t matter,” Coulon said in the latest issue of Retro Gamer. “A creative leader in this industry is someone who is able to communicate his vision to the other team members so that they can also bring something to the creative table. I don’t know how Mr. Kojima manages his team, but the result speaks for itself.”

