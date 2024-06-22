Spotify Announce today Launching a new paid basic plan that offers a small discount for not having access to audiobooks. At $10.99 per month, the Basic option includes all of Spotify’s music features like ad-free playback, but without the added monthly audiobook listening time.
Spotify’s standard $11.99 Individual Premium plan includes ad-free playback and 15 hours of audiobook listening time per month from a catalog of more than 250,000 titles. Until now, Spotify has not allowed customers to choose a cheaper plan that does not include access to audiobooks, as they are automatically bundled into the lowest-tier plan.
Spotify in June raised its base price from $10.99 to $11.99 to “deliver the best experience for users,” but with the new basic plan, customers who don’t want to use the audiobooks feature can get the previous price of $10.99 per month.
Spotify’s new $10.99 per month option is on par with Apple Music’s price of $10.99, so Spotify is no longer $1 more expensive than Apple Music for its basic music subscription service.
There were no changes to the prices of the other plans. The Duo price is $16.99, and the Family price is $19.99. Spotify also has a $9.99 per month plan that offers 15 hours of audiobook listening with ad-supported music.
