Stabbed in the neck, ‘The Satanic Verses’ author is ‘alive’ and getting the care he needs

The British author began to be the target of a fatwa Iranian Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini In 1989, he was preparing to deliver a Friday lecture The Chautauqua Institute in New York State, a cultural center.

Written by Salman Rushdie, a British writer of Indian origin Satanic VersesOn Friday, August 12, when he was about to hold a conference, he was attacked Chautauqua Institute, New York State, USA. The writer received “She was stabbed in the neck and taken to an area hospital.”declared New York State Police (in English). He is one “living” And “He’s getting the care he needs.”New York Governor, Kathy Hochul, was quoted by the American Press Association PA (in English).

A suspect accused of assaulting the writer was arrested by a law enforcement officer attending the conference. Salman Rushdie moderated the discussion “Slight head injury”Again according to the authorities.

The author has been the target of a fatwa issued since 1989 by Iranian Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, a year after his book was published. Satanic VersesConsidered blasphemous by Iranian authorities and many Muslims.