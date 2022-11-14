Stand-up comedian Bud Friedman dies at 90

Bud Friedman, producer and founder of Broadway, died Saturday of a heart attack at the age of 90 at his home in Los Angeles.

Hollywood Improvisation announced his death in a tweet.

“The world of comedy has lost a giant today,” the statement read.

In 1963, he changed the world of comedy by creating the first comedy club for fans to gather in laughter. In 1963 he changed the world. He went global. was a pioneer. He was a gentleman. He was a shining star.”

Friedman’s legacy will be carried on through the 22 improvisation locations, including the prime New York location on West 44th Street and Ninth Avenue established in 1963.

Artists Jay Leno, Robert Klein, Bette Midler, Richard Pryor and Andy Kaufman also performed at the Friedman Comedy Club in New York.

The success of this club led to the founding of many other clubs across the United States.

“This is how I became a comic genius, ladies and gentlemen, because of Dave Astor,” Friedman once said.

I had no idea the opening [a venue] for caricature. I’m tired of singers singing the same songs all the time, but I can listen to the comics doing the same jokes over and over because there was always a nuance that I could pick up.”

Comedian Richard Lewis paid tribute to the former comedian on Twitter.

“Bud Friedman is gone tonight. In 1971, my father, a hero to me, died young,” wrote the comic on Twitter.

“I was lost and found by this guy who was a true kingmaker to so many young comedians in his famous movie Forum. In many ways he was a lifesaver. Loved him and his family. RIP Pal.”

Friedman is survived by his wife, three children, and five grandchildren.