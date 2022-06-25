Stanley Cup 2022: Ondrej Balat goal keeps lightning alive against avalanche

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tampa Bay Lightning survived to play another day With 5 . game win Against the Colorado Avalanche 3-2.

Ondrej Balat scored the green goal at the end of the match with a time of 6:22. Bale’s shot passed past goalkeeper Darcy Compare’s gauntlet at Avalanche and into the net. This was exactly what lightning needed to get past Colorado. Tampa Bay Not Tracked The entire game is now sending the series back to the East Coast.

This was Balat’s eleventh goal in the series.

Tampa Bay got a big match from goalkeeper Vasilevsky. He stopped 36 rounds and somehow managed to hold out Colorado high energy Most of the time the game. The only two goals they allowed were Valery Nyushchkin in the second half and Kali Makar in the third.

In the third inning, Makar’s shot hit Vasilevsky and then bounced off Lightning defender Erik Cernak and bypassed Vasilevskiy’s legs. The goal tied the match earlier in the period.

But it was Balat’s goal that gave the Lightning some extra hope.

Jean Ruta scored in the first inning to put the lightning on the board first. In the second half, Nikita Kucherov scored in a tough game to give Tampa Bay a 2-1 lead.

Colorado could finish the series with a win. The team now leads 3-2 in the series over Lightning and Sunday’s win could give them their first Stanley Cup championship since 2001.

Winning the Lightning game on Sunday will force Game 7.