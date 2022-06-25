June 25, 2022

Stanley Cup 2022: Ondrej Balat goal keeps lightning alive against avalanche

June 25, 2022

Tampa Bay Lightning survived to play another day With 5 . game win Against the Colorado Avalanche 3-2.

Ondrej Balat scored the green goal at the end of the match with a time of 6:22. Bale’s shot passed past goalkeeper Darcy Compare’s gauntlet at Avalanche and into the net. This was exactly what lightning needed to get past Colorado. Tampa Bay Not Tracked The entire game is now sending the series back to the East Coast.

Ondrej Palat #18 of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates a goal during the third period in Game Five of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche at the Ball Arena on June 24, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.
(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

This was Balat’s eleventh goal in the series.

Tampa Bay got a big match from goalkeeper Vasilevsky. He stopped 36 rounds and somehow managed to hold out Colorado high energy Most of the time the game. The only two goals they allowed were Valery Nyushchkin in the second half and Kali Makar in the third.

Lightning John Cooper upset with GAME 4 Extra Goal: ‘You’re going to see what I mean’

In the third inning, Makar’s shot hit Vasilevsky and then bounced off Lightning defender Erik Cernak and bypassed Vasilevskiy’s legs. The goal tied the match earlier in the period.

Cal Makar No. 8 of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates scoring a goal with his teammates during the third period in Game Five of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Ball Arena on June 24, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.

(Harry He/Getty Images)

Colorado Avalanche right winger Valery Neshushkin (13) celebrates after scoring a second-half goal during the Stanley Cup 5 Final between Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on June 24, 2022.

(Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

But it was Balat’s goal that gave the Lightning some extra hope.

Jean Ruta scored in the first inning to put the lightning on the board first. In the second half, Nikita Kucherov scored in a tough game to give Tampa Bay a 2-1 lead.

Tampa Bay Lightning defender Yan Ruta (44) celebrates with right winger Corey Perry (10) after scoring a first period goal during the Stanley Cup Finals Game 5 between Tampa Bay Lightning and the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on June 24, 2022.

(Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Colorado could finish the series with a win. The team now leads 3-2 in the series over Lightning and Sunday’s win could give them their first Stanley Cup championship since 2001.

Winning the Lightning game on Sunday will force Game 7.

