February 19, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Star twinkles 18 times in new James Webb Space Telescope image

Star twinkles 18 times in new James Webb Space Telescope image

Cheryl Riley February 19, 2022 2 min read

The James Webb Space Telescope It completed the first major stage in its long process of aligning the 18-segment core observatory.

One star The ones viewed by the observatory were intentionally converted 18 times into a hexagon. In the end, those 18 images will be perfectly aligned in one sharp focus, but the interim result depicts a star that perfectly repeats in a stunning celestial snowflake-like hexagon pattern.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

After a year on Mars, NASA’s Persevering Rover is on its way to major discoveries

February 18, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Songs of Fish Love and Modern Fighting: Underwater Audio Library to Reveal the Language of the Deep | wild animals

February 18, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

The Curiosity probe on Mars watches clouds drifting beautiful

February 18, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Joe Biden says he expects a Russian attack “in the next few days.”

February 19, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Coca-Cola introduces a new product for a limited time called “Coca-Cola Starlight”

February 19, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Supergirl’s Melissa Benoist close to a deal to star in Girls on the Bus – The Hollywood Reporter

February 19, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Star twinkles 18 times in new James Webb Space Telescope image

February 19, 2022 Cheryl Riley