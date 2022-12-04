Starbucks fans furious over ’embarrassing’ new tipping system

Starbucks recently introduced a new tipping system that allows card-paying customers to leave a tip for the barista. The new system ruffles feathers, with baristas saying it’s embarrassing to ask a customer if they choose to leave a tip.

A new tip feature that’s rolling out across North America prompts customers who paid with a card to have the option to leave $1, $2, “other amount,” or “no tip” after inserting their card to pay for drinks or baked goods.

Not everyone is happy with the new tip system, including employees who have taken to TikTok to express how uncomfortable they feel.

TikTok usergreenfanclub posted a now-removed video on November 21 showing herself running into a Starbucks drive-thru window and hiding the card machine with the flipping screen open.

“When the new tipping system comes out,” the video reads. She captioned the video, “Social Anxiety #baristaprobroblems.”

With over 6.7 million views, the video sparked a discussion about tipping food service workers.

In another social media post, the Reddit user and Starbucks barista shared why the new tipping system is “embarrassing” for employees and customers.

“I hate the new credit card tip… the drive thru is the worst. It’s embarrassing to reach out and wait for them to realize what it says on the screen…” Reddit user, Swimming_Ad_2163 wrote. “I get that it might be more suitable for people who don’t carry cash, but it’s embarrassing…”

Many have claimed that Starbucks should simply pay its employees more rather than relying on customers for tips.

“Did Starbucks really add tipping?!?! They just need to pay their employees more with their ridiculously expensive products,” one user wrote.

Another added: “I’m all for tipping as long as it’s a small business. I definitely don’t want to tip Starbucks.”

Another wrote: “Here’s a tip – you charge $6 for caffeine and sugar. Employer has a tip.”

Some did not agree, and said they would be happy Leave a tip for the barista.

“Finally! I’m so glad you guys are taking these now – I always feel bad when I don’t have cash,” one user wrote.

One person said, “Also let me tip you! I’ll tip 100% because I don’t know how to make fancy coffee.”

A Starbucks spokesperson said the popular coffee shop is “rolling out” the card across the United States

“Starbucks is rolling out the ability for customers to tip for credit card transactions at the register, in a coffee shop, and by drive-thru. This capability began in select stores in the United States in September 2022 and will continue to roll out in all stores where that tip is possible through the end of the year.” Starbucks said in a statement. “Our goal is to allow our customers to be recognized as a barista no matter what payment method they use, and we are excited to bring this new improvement to the stores.”