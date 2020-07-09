Starbucks opens first travel-through retail outlet in India

Tata Starbucks on Thursday opened its first generate-via store in India coming into into a new format in the country.

The business has opened its first drive-thru retailer in India at Ambala Chandigarh Expressway, Singapura in Zirakpur.

Commenting on the progress Tata Starbucks CEO Navin Gurnaney claimed: “ The opening of our very first drive-thru retail outlet showcases our dedication to evolving our model and business in India and providing new and significant ordeals to our clients.”

The travel-thru format presents included usefulness for consumers who want to obtain their orders from autos, or travellers on the go.

To introduce the drive-thru in India and interact with buyers, Tata Starbucks launched a digital advertising campaign.

Tata Starbucks is a 50:50 joint undertaking concerning Tata Customer Items Ltd (formerly regarded as Tata Global Beverages) and Starbucks Corporation and operates 187 Starbucks stores in 11 cities across India.