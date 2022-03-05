March 5, 2022

Starlink Won't Block Russian Media Unless Forced to 'Point Weapon'

Cheryl Riley March 5, 2022 2 min read

  • Some governments have told SpaceX subsidiary Starlink to block Russian news sources from Starlink.
  • On Saturday, Elon Musk tweeted that the company would only do so “at gunpoint.”
  • Musk had previously shared his concerns about targeting Starlink systems in Ukraine.

SpaceX Elon Musk tweeted on Saturday Some governments have told Starlink to block Russian news sources.

“Some governments (not Ukraine) have told Starlink to block Russian news sources,” Musk said on Twitter.

“We will only do this at gunpoint,” he added. “I’m sorry for being completely free of speech.”

SpaceX did not immediately respond to an Insider’s request for comment.

on Friday, and Starlink Systems CEO warned It may be “targeted” in Ukraine and advised people to use it with caution because the system “is the only non-Russian communications system still operating in some parts of Ukraine,” Insider reported.

Musk said In another tweetminutes before it announced it would not block Russian news outlets: “SpaceX has reprioritized cyber defense and overcoming signal jamming.”

He added that it “will lead to a slight delay in the Starship and Starlink V2.”

Musk said on February 27 that SpaceX had activated its Starlink internet service in Ukraine after pleas from… Mikhailo FedorovDeputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation to provide more Starlink stations as the Russian invasion disrupted internet services in the country.

See also  Asian stocks rebounded but markets eye long-term risks between Russia and Ukraine

Insider’s Kate Duffy recently reported that Starlink customer in Ukraine He said he had prepared a satellite internet dish for emergency use, in case it was normal


wide wave

 Services were cut off during the Russian invasion.

in early February, SpaceX launched a faster version Satellite internet service, called Starlink Premium. She said the version is designed to perform better in harsh weather conditions.

