Stars Force Game 6 Western Conference Final vs. Golden Knights: Why Vegas Failed Game 5

The Dallas Stars won Game 5 in the Western Conference Finals, 4-2, over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, to move away from elimination. Here’s what you need to know:

With the score tied at 2-2 going into the third period, Stars forward Ty DeLandria scored the go-ahead goal at 10:35 in the frame to put Dallas ahead 3-2. DeLandria scored another goal at 12:02 in that period to seal the victory for the stars.

Jason Robertson and Luke Glinding also scored for Dallas. Ivan Barbashev and Chandler Stephenson were the targets for the Golden Knights.

Vegas leads 3-2 in the series. Game 6 is on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

the athleteInstant Analysis:

Vegas wasted another great showing for Hill

The Golden Knights were outplayed and out by chance throughout Saturday’s game, failing another chance to close out the series. The only reason he’s been so close over two stints is because of Adin Hill’s championships at the net.

He stood on his head and stole the Stars on several first-rate chances to keep Vegas in the game, but in the end Dallas’ offensive pressure was too much. – Granger

Vegas depth was defeated

Both teams scored goals from their best players on Saturday. Jacques Eichel and Barbashev combined for Vegas’ first goal, with Stevenson scoring the second. Dallas got another goal from Robertson.

The difference in the game was the depth of the forwards, who vastly outplayed Vegas. Third line winger DeLandria scored both goals in the third period to seal the win, while fourth line held a massive advantage in possession on Vegas fourth line all night. – Granger

Dellandrea debut

Dellandrea was a healthy scratch in the first two games of the series against the Golden Knights, so Saturday was his first game in Vegas this postseason. Dellandrea is one of the Stars’ best penalty-killing forwards, usually providing gritty minutes in the fourth minute.

With stars Jimmy Bean and Evgeny Dadonov going down in Game 5, DeLandria has stepped up in a big way. The Stars had a hard time dissolving Vegas goaltender Hill, who made one amazing save after another, including steals by Rob Hintz and Joel Kiviranta on the doorstep.

Dellandrea solved the puzzle by scoring twice in less than two minutes in the third period. That proved to be the difference in the game, as the Stars lifted to force a Game 6 in Dallas. – Yusef

What will the all-star lineup look like with Jimmy Benn returning for Game 6

The Stars will now welcome Captain Benn back into the lineup in Game 6.

One of the main events to watch in the next couple of days will be who comes out to make way for Ben. DeLandria scored two goals, Glending adds value to the penalty kick and the face-off circle and Joel Kiviranta continues to deliver a strong performance. Fredrik Olofsson has been a spark for the fourth line the past two games he has had to slide.

On merit, the answer appears to be Mason Marchment, who struggled in these playoffs but was a regular lineup when he was healthy. It will be interesting to see how Pete DeBoer, the All-Stars coach, handles it. – Yusef

Highlight of the game

Key stats

Robertson became the fourth player in Star Series/North Stars history to score five goals in the round before the Stanley Cup Final. The other three players are Brett Hull (2000), Jimmy Langenbrunner (1999) and Bill Goldsworthy (1968).

required reading

(Photo: Chris Unger/Getty Images)