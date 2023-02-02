Start screaming or screaming

And now, a comment on the reactions to last Thursday’s mystery:

I realize that some people are uncomfortable with topics that break the mold of how they think crossword puzzles should work, and that’s totally fine. No, it really is.

Everyone is allowed to have an opinion – and this next part is important – nicely worded and civilly stated. But there is never any reason to be unkind to someone who needs help understanding a subject or pretends not to like it. We are all at different stages of learning, and it’s hard to imagine someone being aggressive with someone who misunderstood this point.

Online commenters have options: they can criticize and try to make others feel as bad as they do; They can get their point across without being mean; Or they can quietly swipe and say, “It takes all kinds.” Here is more information About the kinds of comments The New York Times allows on its website.

I know some people will agree with me when I say it’s smart and some will disagree. this is good. But, please: let’s try not to attack each other or the creator. Remember, there are humans behind these keyboards. Above all, this is a game, and games are meant to be fun.

difficult evidence

Where the subject matter is difficult, transit entries and guides tend to be a bit more bland, so parsers are more likely to succeed. So, if Across entries bother you, rest easy.