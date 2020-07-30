Stater Bros. promotes Gil Salazar to senior VP of IT

Gil Salazar has been appointed senior vice president of data engineering at Southern California grocer Stater Bros. Markets.

Formerly, Salazar served as vice president of IT, a role he held considering that mid-2016. He joined Stater Bros. in 2013 as assistant director of operations and technical assistance.

In asserting the promotion on Wednesday, San Bernardino, Calif.-based Stater Bros. claimed Salazar (still left) stays a vital driver of the grocery retailer’s digital transformation as it adapts to meet up with present and long term requires of customers and all parts of the organization. He will carry on to report to CEO Pete Van Helden

“Gil is a precious member of our govt management staff,” Van Helden said in a statement. “This advertising acknowledges his fantastic management and innovation to navigate us into the foreseeable future.”

Salazar has additional than 31 years of IT working experience, Stater Bros. observed. In advance of coming to the organization, he served as director IT services for Hyundai Cash The usa director IT for Partners Consulting, supplying IT providers to clientele throughout several industries associate vice president of IT companies at AIG vice president of IT at Ford Motor Credit and senior manager of techniques infrastructure at ConAgra Meals. The grocery retailer extra that Salazar also accomplished the Laptop or computer Info Devices Method from the U.S. Naval Specialized Education Heart and served 4 several years in the Navy for the duration of Procedure Desert Storm and Operation Southern Check out.

Total, Stater Bros. operates 171 supermarkets in Southern California.