Steam Deck is now cheaper than the Switch during Valve’s Summer Sale

Valve’s famous laptop is Steam surface, is currently on sale ahead of the company’s upcoming Steam Summer Sale. You can currently buy the powerful gaming device for less than a Standard Switch or Switch OLED.

The 10 Most Played Games on Steam Deck: November 2023 Release

Since its launch in 2022, Valve’s portable gaming console has become… Steam surface, was a huge success for the company and helped launch a new era of gaming laptops from other companies. But while more expensive ones, like the ROG Ally, have met with some success, Valve’s Steam surface– With its light, sturdy build and easy-to-use operating system – it is still the king in this growing space. And now you can get the best laptop on the market for under $300.

valve

On June 24, Valve announced that the original Steam Deck models would be discounted by 15% through July 11. This means you can receive A 64GB Steam Deck for just $297 or a 512GB Steam Deck for $381.

Now, keep in mind that these are brand new Steam platforms. Technically, when in stock, You can pick up the refurbished versions The same steam decks straight from Valve for less. But they are used and not always available.

The other thing to remember is that these are Steam Deck devices that use LCD screens. I own one of these and I enjoy it, but the screens are not as vibrant or impressive as the ones on OLED vapor surface, which also weighs less, runs cooler, and has a larger battery. But these OLED devices cost a lot more than the discounted Steam Deck LCD models, so for those looking to get into PC gaming on a budget, this is still a solid sale and a great opportunity.

at the same time, Steam Summer Sales start on June 27 It continues until July 11. Valve says your Steam Deck LCD should arrive within a week, so if you pick one up, you’ll be ready to go for the upcoming Summer Sale and all the discounts that come with it.

.