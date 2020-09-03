Steelers announcer Bill Hilgrove has been suspended on DUI charges

Pittsburgh Steelers radio announcer Bill Hilgrove has reportedly been suspended for two games from the team after being charged with a DUI in June. Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. He is said to have received two sports suspensions from Pitt Athletics, where he holds the same job.

Steelers owner Art Rooney has confirmed to Tribune-Review that Hilgrove will return to work, having played since 1994:

“He’s been a big part of the Steelers Sundays for a long time,” Rooney II said. “We’ll be glad to get him back.”

The Steelers did not say whether he would replace Hilgro with Mike on Sept. 14 and Sept. 20. AT&T Sportsnet’s Rob King is said to have filled Hillcrow for two games last year.

Police: The Steelers announcer went into the supermarket

The Steelers’ radio announcer is waiting for the parade after the bizarre DUI. (Photo by Mark Alberti / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Further

According to a police report via the Tribune-Review, Hillcrow crashed his Honda CR-V into Ferry’s IGA supermarket in Murrisville, Pennsylvania. Hilgrove drove straight into two windows, breaking them, and he was dragged to a parking lot, where he was stopped too late, police said.

Hilgrove then got out of the car, filled with his medicine, and got back into his car:

“The car pulled away from me. I can tell you the car has gone away from me, ”Hilgrove told police.

Hilgrove is said to have thrown 0.16 on a freelancer, twice the legal limit of Pennsylvania. He faces a formal arrangement for the DUI on Oct. 28.

