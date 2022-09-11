Steelers vs Bengals record, fast food: Mitch Trubesky, Pittsburgh defeats Sensei VOT for Wild Week 1 win

CINCINNATI – The wild game had a rather natural ending. After both teams missed field goal attempts, Steelers kicker Chris Boswell made a 53-yard attempt in the final play of overtime to lift Pittsburgh to a 23-20 win in Cincinnati. Two major complements from Mitch Trubesky to Pat Freymouth on Pittsburgh’s last possession marked Boswell’s game-winning kick.

With Clark Harris, the Bengals long snapper, injured, Cincinnati missed the game’s first winning field goal attempt. However, Pittsburgh was unable to make a game-winning attempt when Boswell’s 55-yard attempt hit the left crossbar 70 seconds after Evan McPherson wasted on a 29-yard attempt. McPherson, who lost to Harris in regulation, halted his point-by-point winning attempt by Minka Fitzpatrick with two seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime. Before missing the goal, the Bengals equalized on Joe Burrow’s six-yard pass to Ja’Marr Chase.

The visiting Steelers, aided by four Bengals turnovers, took a 17-6 lead over the defending champions in the first half. The Pittsburgh defense scored three first-half interceptions off the Borough, including a Fitzpatrick 31-yard pick-set in the opening minutes of the game. The Steelers cemented their lead to 17-3 after Trubisky hit Nagy Harris on a 1-yard touchdown pass midway through the second quarter. The result was determined by TJ Watt’s interception for Burrow, who had not made multiple interceptions before Sunday’s first-half game.

The only result in the third quarter was Burrow’s two-yard pass to Tyler Boyd which was followed by Burrow’s two-point completion to Mike Thomas. Although Burrow threw his fourth game interception six minutes into the fourth quarter, the Bengals’ deficit was only six points when Cincinnati took charge on his 30-yard streak with 6:05 left to the left. From there, the Bengals blasted into the Steelers’ 2-yard line before Burrow’s fourth pass down for Chase was broken in the end zone by Cam Sutton. Cincinnati found the finish zone in its next possession before forcing Fitzpatrick’s point-by-point attempt into overtime.

Here’s a full breakdown of what happened in Cincinnati:

Why did the Steelers win?

The Steelers’ opportunistic defense won the match. Pittsburgh’s attack did enough to get the Steelers to the finish line. The Steelers enjoyed a great game from Fitzpatrick, who cemented his place as one of the best defensive linebackers in the NFL.

Why did the Bengals lose?

It’s almost impossible to beat five transformations, especially when you don’t force us to. The Bengals were unable to take care of the ball in the first half and were unable to consistently protect Burrow, who spent much of the day on his back.

turning point

The Steelers were in control after sacking the Wattborough midway through the second quarter with Pittsburgh leading 17-6. Burrow and Chase called for a 24 yard gain in the next play to help set up the Bengals’ first score. The game was gritty from that moment on.

play the game

After missing his first attempt, Boswell was correct on his second attempt to score goals in overtime. Boswell took the kick despite strong winds blowing from left to right.

Huge injuries to both teams

Pittsburgh and Cincinnati both suffered notable injuries. T Higgins left the match wide from the Bengals after suffering a head injury in the second quarter. Higgins, who had two passes for 27 yards before being hit, was initially in doubt as he was evaluated for a concussion.

Harris and Watt left the match during the fourth quarter. Watt suffered a chest injury, while Harris left the match with a foot injury.

Trubisky Solid at the Steelers for the first time

The former Bears quarterback didn’t shine the stat sheet on his debut with the Steelers. He went 21 of 38 for 194 yards with a touchdown pass to Harris. His two biggest finishes in regulation were tight ends Zach Gentry (32 yards) and Pat Fryermott (31 yards). Trubisky did well in overtime, completing a 25-yard pass to Diontae Johnson before Boswell’s missed attempt at goal. His completion of 26 and 10 yards to Freiermuth moments later led to Boswell winning the match.

Struggling offensive lines

Both offensive lines have struggled despite both Pittsburgh and Cincinnati adding talent via free agency this off season. The reconstructed Bengals streak struggled to protect Borough, whose defense the Steelers had sacked seven times. Three of these sacks were scored by the Steelers in the third year of linebacker Alex Highsmith.

Pittsburgh’s offensive line struggled to open holes for Harris, who finished the game with 23 yards on 10 carts. The Steelers’ lead hacker was receiver Chase Claypool, who gained 36 yards on six buggies.

What’s Next

The Steelers will begin the main part of their schedule next Sunday against the Patriots. Pittsburgh last defeated New England in Week 15 of the 2018 season, with a 17-10 victory at Heinz Field. Cincinnati will head to Dallas to face the Cowboys in the first road game of the campaign. The Bengals have lost four consecutive times to the Cowboys, including a 30-7 decision back in December of 2020. Cincinnati’s last win was against Dallas in 2004, when Carson Palmer led the Bengals to a 26-3 victory.